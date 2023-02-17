Storm Otto: Porsche 911 crushed by fallen tree on Yorkshire street has been damaged by the same tree before

Zenya Dunne’s partner reported concerns about the tree on Granby Road in Harrogate to Harrogate Council several years ago when a branch detached and fell onto the roof of his car, causing damage which had to be repaired.

Yet incredibly, during Storm Otto on Friday morning the entire tree came down onto the Porsche and it has been written off. The garden of their home is also full of branches which narrowly missed smashing a downstairs window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miss Dunne said the couple had reported the ‘big, old’ tree’s condition to the council twice after the previous incident, but had never had any response.

Zenya Dunne surveys the damage to her partner's Porsche 911

"It’s not been looking good for a while. It’s really dangerous. The whole trunk is still above the car.”