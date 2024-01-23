Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The weather warning covers most of the United Kingdom and will be in place from midday today (January 23) till 3pm tomorrow (January 24).

There is a chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are set to be affected.

The warning also highlights the chance of some damage to buildings from the strong winds, such as tiles blown from roofs.

There is a also a chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.#

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “As the winds ease and the clean-up continues following Storm Isha, Met Eireann has named Storm Jocelyn.

“Storm Jocelyn will bring strong winds and rain to Northern Ireland and much of Britain.

"A strong jet stream is pushing another large-scale, low-pressure system from the Atlantic across northern Scotland bringing wet and windy weather for Tuesday night and into Wednesday for much of the northern half of the country.

"You can keep up to date with the latest forecast on our website, by following us on Twitter and Facebook, as well as on our mobile app.”

10AM

Temperature – 5°

31mph wind speed

90 per cent chance of rain

11AM

Temperature – 6°

34mph wind speed

95 per cent chance of rain

MIDDAY

Temperature – 6°

34mph wind speed

95 per cent chance of rain

1PM

Temperature – 8°

32mph wind speed

90 per cent chance of rain

2PM

Temperature – 10°

34mph wind speed

90 per cent chance of rain

3PM

Temperature – 11°

38mph wind speed

90 per cent chance of rain

4PM

Temperature – 12°

43mph wind speed

70 per cent chance of rain

5PM

Temperature – 12°

41mph wind speed

70 per cent chance of rain

6PM

Temperature – 12°

45mph wind speed

90 per cent chance of rain

7PM

Temperature – 12°

45mph wind speed

90 per cent chance of rain

8PM

Temperature – 12°

43mph wind speed

70 per cent chance of rain

9PM

Temperature – 11°

46mph wind speed

40 per cent chance of rain

10PM

Temperature – 10°

48mph wind speed

30 per cent chance of rain

11PM

Temperature – 10°

51mph wind speed

40 per cent chance of rain

MIDNIGHT

Temperature – 9°

50mph wind speed

40 per cent chance of rain

1AM

Temperature – 9°

50mph wind speed

50 per cent chance of rain

2AM

Temperature – 9°

49mph wind speed

30 per cent chance of rain

3AM

Temperature – 9°

51mph wind speed

50 per cent chance of rain

4AM

Temperature – 9°

50mph wind speed

20 per cent chance of rain

5AM

Temperature – 8°

50mph wind speed

10 per cent chance of rain

6AM

Temperature – 8°

50mph wind speed

10 per cent chance of rain

7AM

Temperature – 8°

53mph wind speed

10 per cent chance of rain

8AM

Temperature – 8°

56mph wind speed

5 per cent chance of rain

9AM

Temperature – 8°

56mph wind speed

5 per cent chance of rain

10AM

Temperature – 8°

56mph wind speed

5 per cent chance of rain

11AM

Temperature – 8°

57mph wind speed

5 per cent chance of rain

MIDDAY

Temperature – 8°

56mph wind speed

5 per cent chance of rain

1PM

Temperature – 8°

52mph wind speed

5 per cent chance of rain

2PM

Temperature – 8°

48mph wind speed

5 per cent chance of rain

3PM

Temperature – 8°

43mph wind speed

5 per cent chance of rain