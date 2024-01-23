STORM JOCELYN: Your hour-by-hour weather forecast as Met Office issues yellow weather warning for strong winds across Harrogate district
The weather warning covers most of the United Kingdom and will be in place from midday today (January 23) till 3pm tomorrow (January 24).
There is a chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are set to be affected.
The warning also highlights the chance of some damage to buildings from the strong winds, such as tiles blown from roofs.
There is a also a chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.#
A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “As the winds ease and the clean-up continues following Storm Isha, Met Eireann has named Storm Jocelyn.
“Storm Jocelyn will bring strong winds and rain to Northern Ireland and much of Britain.
"A strong jet stream is pushing another large-scale, low-pressure system from the Atlantic across northern Scotland bringing wet and windy weather for Tuesday night and into Wednesday for much of the northern half of the country.
"You can keep up to date with the latest forecast on our website, by following us on Twitter and Facebook, as well as on our mobile app.”
Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for today and tomorrow…
10AM
Temperature – 5°
31mph wind speed
90 per cent chance of rain
11AM
Temperature – 6°
34mph wind speed
95 per cent chance of rain
MIDDAY
Temperature – 6°
34mph wind speed
95 per cent chance of rain
1PM
Temperature – 8°
32mph wind speed
90 per cent chance of rain
2PM
Temperature – 10°
34mph wind speed
90 per cent chance of rain
3PM
Temperature – 11°
38mph wind speed
90 per cent chance of rain
4PM
Temperature – 12°
43mph wind speed
70 per cent chance of rain
5PM
Temperature – 12°
41mph wind speed
70 per cent chance of rain
6PM
Temperature – 12°
45mph wind speed
90 per cent chance of rain
7PM
Temperature – 12°
45mph wind speed
90 per cent chance of rain
8PM
Temperature – 12°
43mph wind speed
70 per cent chance of rain
9PM
Temperature – 11°
46mph wind speed
40 per cent chance of rain
10PM
Temperature – 10°
48mph wind speed
30 per cent chance of rain
11PM
Temperature – 10°
51mph wind speed
40 per cent chance of rain
MIDNIGHT
Temperature – 9°
50mph wind speed
40 per cent chance of rain
1AM
Temperature – 9°
50mph wind speed
50 per cent chance of rain
2AM
Temperature – 9°
49mph wind speed
30 per cent chance of rain
3AM
Temperature – 9°
51mph wind speed
50 per cent chance of rain
4AM
Temperature – 9°
50mph wind speed
20 per cent chance of rain
5AM
Temperature – 8°
50mph wind speed
10 per cent chance of rain
6AM
Temperature – 8°
50mph wind speed
10 per cent chance of rain
7AM
Temperature – 8°
53mph wind speed
10 per cent chance of rain
8AM
Temperature – 8°
56mph wind speed
5 per cent chance of rain
9AM
Temperature – 8°
56mph wind speed
5 per cent chance of rain
10AM
Temperature – 8°
56mph wind speed
5 per cent chance of rain
11AM
Temperature – 8°
57mph wind speed
5 per cent chance of rain
MIDDAY
Temperature – 8°
56mph wind speed
5 per cent chance of rain
1PM
Temperature – 8°
52mph wind speed
5 per cent chance of rain
2PM
Temperature – 8°
48mph wind speed
5 per cent chance of rain
3PM
Temperature – 8°
43mph wind speed
5 per cent chance of rain
For a full weather forecast, visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/