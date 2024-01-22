STORM ISHA: Met Office issues yellow weather warning for strong winds of up to 50mph across Harrogate district this week

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for this week which could see strong winds of up to 50mph across the Harrogate district.

The weather warning covers the north of England and will be in place from 4pm on Tuesday 23 till midday on Wednesday 24 January.

There is a chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are set to be affected.

The warning also highlights the chance of some damage to buildings from the strong winds, such as tiles blown from roofs.

There is a also a chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

The Met Office said: “A spell of strong west or south-westerly winds is likely to affect Northern Ireland, north Wales, northern England and much of Scotland from Tuesday evening.

“There is potential for winds of 60-70 mph in a few places, although it is not yet clear where the most likely location for the stronger winds is at this time.”

The warning comes after the Harrogate district was battered by Storm Isha over the weekend.

Northern Powergrid has seen approximately 32,479 customers affected by the storm so far, but their teams are responding quickly to help reconnect those who have been impacted.

A spokesperson for Northern Powergrid said: “We know how difficult it can be during a power cut, and our teams are working to get power back on and fix the issued caused where they can safely do so.

“Our teams have been sent to the worst affected areas, and we anticipate the majority of customers should have their power back on by the end of today.

“We are working around the clock, 24 hours a day, to assess any damage being caused, answer customer calls, deploy additional support vehicles and have prepared further resources to deploy to the areas we anticipate could be affected.”

If you have been impacted by a power cut and you have not yet heard from Northern Powergrid, you should call 105 or visit www.northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts