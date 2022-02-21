Storm Franklin: Which roads are closed across the Harrogate district?
Roads across the Harrogate district have been badly affected by the strong winds, heavy rainfall and flooding caused by Storm Franklin overnight and North Yorkshire have provided an update as to what roads are closed.
Franklin is the third storm to hit the country in as many days following the disruption caused by Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice.
There has been heavy rainfall and snow throughout the weekend, leading to a number of flooding warnings and alerts issued across the region.
North Yorkshire Police has urged residents to avoid using local low-lying footpaths and bridges near watercourses and not to attempt to drive through any floodwater.
North Yorkshire County Council have revealed the following roads that are closed:
East Farm to Grey Gables, Ripon
Bilton Lane, Old Bilton
Church Avenue, Summerbridge
Ure Bank Terrace, Ripon
Deighton Road, North Deighton
Boroughbridge Road, Ripon