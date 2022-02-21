Storm Franklin: Which roads are closed across the Harrogate district?

Franklin is the third storm to hit the country in as many days following the disruption caused by Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice.

There has been heavy rainfall and snow throughout the weekend, leading to a number of flooding warnings and alerts issued across the region.

North Yorkshire Police has urged residents to avoid using local low-lying footpaths and bridges near watercourses and not to attempt to drive through any floodwater.

Roads across the Harrogate district have been badly affected by the strong winds, heavy rainfall and flooding caused by Storm Franklin overnight

North Yorkshire County Council have revealed the following roads that are closed:

East Farm to Grey Gables, Ripon

Bilton Lane, Old Bilton

Church Avenue, Summerbridge

Ure Bank Terrace, Ripon

Deighton Road, North Deighton