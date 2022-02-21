Storm Franklin: Northern Powergrid provide update to North Yorkshire residents as disruption to power supplies continues

Northern Powergrid is carrying out initial responses and assessing damage caused by flooding and are providing generalised estimates of restoration which are subject to some uncertainty.

According to their website's live power cut map, there are a number of properties across the Harrogate district without power including area's HG4 and HG5.

A spokesperson for Northern Powergrid said: "We always look to find the quickest way to get the maximum number of customers reconnected.

Northern Powergrid has provided an update to North Yorkshire residents as disruption to power supplies continues across the region

"In many incidents, a large proportion of customers will have their power restored much earlier than that estimate, because we can reconfigure the network to reroute power to a group of the affected customers from an alternative source.

"But, usually, some customer supplies cannot be restored until permanent repair work is carried out, or a generator can be fitted and those customers face the longer wait times.

To report a power cut and find the latest information relating to a power cut, visit www.northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts or take a look at their 24/7 social media feeds on Facebook and Twitter (@NorthPowergrid) which will provide regular updates for customers.

Powercut tips and advice from Northern Powergrid include:

- Bookmarking Northern Powergrid's online power cut map and reporting service on mobile devices – www.northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts

- Having a charged mobile phone with important numbers, including 105

- Turn off electrical appliances at the socket (this is particularly important for heating or cooking appliances as your power could be restored at any time and potentially cause a safety hazard)

- Keep one light switched on so you know when power is restored

- Keep a battery or wind-up torch handy – as they're much safer than candles

- Check on your elderly or sick neighbours and relatives