Storm Eunice: Yellow weather warning issued for snow across the Harrogate district

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow across the Harrogate district tomorrow, alongside a second yellow warning for strong winds.

The warning will be in place from 3am till 6pm on Friday, February 18.

Snow, heavy in places, is likely to develop on the northern side of Storm Eunice as it moves across the country on Friday.

Storm Eunice is set to cause further disruption across the region tomorrow (Friday) as heavy snow and strong winds are forecast

Not all areas within the warning area are expected to see snow, however, some places may see around 5cm of snow at low levels away from the coasts.

Accumulations are expected to be significantly higher over hills, with 10cm, possibly 20cm, above around 300 to 400 metres.

Strong winds occurring at the same time may lead to very poor visibility, blizzard conditions and drifting of lying snow.

What can we expect?

- There is a chance of travel delays on roads, possibly with stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel

- There is a slight chance that some rural communities could be temporarily cut off