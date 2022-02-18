Storm Eunice: Ripon Museums say they are closed today
Ripon Museums has announced that they are closed today because of high winds caused by Storm Eunice.
Friday, 18th February 2022, 1:26 pm
The Trust runs the Workhouse and Museum Gardens, Courthouse and Prison and Police Museums, in the heart of the city.
But the Trust has a programme of Joys of Spring activities planned for youngsters over half term (February 21-25).
A spokesman said: “From Monday to Friday, noon-3pm, we’ll be hosting wet felting workshops, a museum trail, have a go at making your own wallpaper artwork and baking Wilfra Cakes in the Victorian kitchen.”