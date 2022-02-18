Storm Eunice: Ripon Museums say they are closed today

Ripon Museums has announced that they are closed today because of high winds caused by Storm Eunice.

By Janet Harrison
Friday, 18th February 2022, 1:26 pm
The Trust runs the Workhouse and Museum Gardens, Courthouse and Prison and Police Museums, in the heart of the city.

But the Trust has a programme of Joys of Spring activities planned for youngsters over half term (February 21-25).

A spokesman said: “From Monday to Friday, noon-3pm, we’ll be hosting wet felting workshops, a museum trail, have a go at making your own wallpaper artwork and baking Wilfra Cakes in the Victorian kitchen.”

