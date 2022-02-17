Storm Eunice: RHS Garden Harlow Carr in Harrogate closed tomorrow due to high winds

The Plant Centre and Shop will also be closed and they ask that visitors do not travel to the garden.

A spokesperson for RHS Garden Harlow Carr said: "The RHS is sorry for the inconvenience and disappointment this causes visitors and we thank you for your understanding.

"This decision was taken to ensure the safety of all visitors and staff."

RHS Garden Harlow Carr will be closed tomorrow (February 18) due to high winds forecast across the Harrogate district

Anyone who has booked tickets in advance to visit the garden on Friday, February 18 should contact [email protected]