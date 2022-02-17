Storm Eunice: Real Food Harrogate cancels market this weekend due to weather forecast

As Storm Eunice is set to cause disruption across the region with heavy snow and strong winds are forecast, it has caused the specialist food and drink market to cancel their first event in the Crescent Gardens at the Harrogate Conference Centre.

The market was set to feature a number of stalls offering cheeses, sushi, sticky toffee puddings, scotch eggs and gluten free goodies, as well as non-food such as goats milk soaps, candles, fine art and blankets.

The organisers behind the event said: "We are sorry to announce that our market for February 20 will not take place due to dangerous weather conditions.

"Our first Real Food Harrogate will therefore take place on March 20 and we sincerely hope to see you there from 10 till 3pm at Crescent Gardens in Harrogate.

"Stay safe everyone and continue to check out and order from our traders at our website."