Storm Éowyn: Your hour-by-hour weather forecast as Met Office issues amber weather warning for strong winds across Harrogate district
The warning covers most of the north of England and is in place on Friday (January 24) from 6am, and will remain in place until 9pm.
There is a chance that power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
Road, rail, air and ferry services are likely to be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.
There is a chance that damage to buildings and homes could occur, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.
Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.
A spokesperson at Met Office said: "Storm Éowyn will move across the north west of the UK on Friday, clearing to the north east on Friday night.
"This will bring a spell of very strong west to south westerly winds, with peak gusts of 60-70 mph fairly widely inland, 70-80 mph in some areas, and 80-90 mph along more exposed coasts and hills.
"It should be noted that there may be a slight reduction in wind strength for a time as the centre of Storm Éowyn passes overhead, this most likely in parts of Northern Ireland and western Scotland, before winds rapidly increase again.
"Winds will gradually ease later on Friday.”
Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast…
6AM
Temperature – 6°
Wind Speed – 48mph
95 per cent chance of rain
7AM
Temperature – 8°
Wind Speed – 49mph
70 per cent chance of rain
8AM
Temperature – 7°
Wind Speed – 51mph
10 per cent chance of rain
9AM
Temperature – 6°
Wind Speed – 51mph
5 per cent chance of rain
10AM
Temperature – 6°
Wind Speed – 53mph
5 per cent chance of rain
11AM
Temperature – 6°
Wind Speed – 57mph
5 per cent chance of rain
MIDDAY
Temperature – 6°
Wind Speed – 57mph
5 per cent chance of rain
1PM
Temperature – 6°
Wind Speed – 57mph
5 per cent chance of rain
2PM
Temperature – 6°
Wind Speed – 55mph
5 per cent chance of rain
3PM
Temperature – 5°
Wind Speed – 52mph
5 per cent chance of rain
4PM
Temperature – 5°
Wind Speed – 47mph
5 per cent chance of rain
5PM
Temperature – 5°
Wind Speed – 45mph
10 per cent chance of rain
6PM
Temperature – 4°
Wind Speed – 43mph
20 per cent chance of rain
7PM
Temperature – 4°
Wind Speed – 40mph
10 per cent chance of rain
8PM
Temperature – 3°
Wind Speed – 37mph
10 per cent chance of rain
9PM
Temperature – 3°
Wind Speed – 36mph
20 per cent chance of rain
10PM
Temperature – 2°
Wind Speed – 34mph
10 per cent chance of rain
11PM
Temperature – 2°
Wind Speed – 31mph
10 per cent chance of rain
For updates and a full weather forecast, head to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/
