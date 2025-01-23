Storm Éowyn: Your hour-by-hour weather forecast as Met Office issues amber weather warning for strong winds across Harrogate district

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for strong winds across the Harrogate district, which could lead to some disruption.

The warning covers most of the north of England and is in place on Friday (January 24) from 6am, and will remain in place until 9pm.

There is a chance that power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Road, rail, air and ferry services are likely to be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

There is a chance that damage to buildings and homes could occur, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

A spokesperson at Met Office said: "Storm Éowyn will move across the north west of the UK on Friday, clearing to the north east on Friday night.

"This will bring a spell of very strong west to south westerly winds, with peak gusts of 60-70 mph fairly widely inland, 70-80 mph in some areas, and 80-90 mph along more exposed coasts and hills.

"It should be noted that there may be a slight reduction in wind strength for a time as the centre of Storm Éowyn passes overhead, this most likely in parts of Northern Ireland and western Scotland, before winds rapidly increase again.

"Winds will gradually ease later on Friday.”

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast…

6AM

Temperature – 6°

Wind Speed – 48mph

95 per cent chance of rain

7AM

Temperature – 8°

Wind Speed – 49mph

70 per cent chance of rain

8AM

Temperature – 7°

Wind Speed – 51mph

10 per cent chance of rain

9AM

Temperature – 6°

Wind Speed – 51mph

5 per cent chance of rain

10AM

Temperature – 6°

Wind Speed – 53mph

5 per cent chance of rain

11AM

Temperature – 6°

Wind Speed – 57mph

5 per cent chance of rain

MIDDAY

Temperature – 6°

Wind Speed – 57mph

5 per cent chance of rain

1PM

Temperature – 6°

Wind Speed – 57mph

5 per cent chance of rain

2PM

Temperature – 6°

Wind Speed – 55mph

5 per cent chance of rain

3PM

Temperature – 5°

Wind Speed – 52mph

5 per cent chance of rain

4PM

Temperature – 5°

Wind Speed – 47mph

5 per cent chance of rain

5PM

Temperature – 5°

Wind Speed – 45mph

10 per cent chance of rain

6PM

Temperature – 4°

Wind Speed – 43mph

20 per cent chance of rain

7PM

Temperature – 4°

Wind Speed – 40mph

10 per cent chance of rain

8PM

Temperature – 3°

Wind Speed – 37mph

10 per cent chance of rain

9PM

Temperature – 3°

Wind Speed – 36mph

20 per cent chance of rain

10PM

Temperature – 2°

Wind Speed – 34mph

10 per cent chance of rain

11PM

Temperature – 2°

Wind Speed – 31mph

10 per cent chance of rain

For updates and a full weather forecast, head to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/