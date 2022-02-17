Storm Dudley: Northern Powergrid provides update to North Yorkshire residents

Northern Powergrid has stated that around 14,000 customers have been affected so far and the teams have responded quickly and made good progress, managing to reconnect over 10,000 customers.

Until the storm has blown through and they are able to properly assess the damage caused, they will not know whether they will be able to reconnect all customers whose supplies are affected before Friday.

What is certain is that they will be doing everything they can to reconnect customers as quickly as possible.

The Harrogate district has been battered by strong winds and rain overnight as Storm Dudley caused power cuts and travel disruption across the country

Northern Powergrid will be working hard throughout today (Thursday) and will update customers accordingly.

According to their website's live power cut map, there are no properties across the Harrogate district without power.

However a number of areas across the Yorkshire region are being affected.

To report a power cut and find the latest information relating to a power cut, visit www.northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts or take a look at their 24/7 social media feeds on Facebook and Twitter (@NorthPowergrid) which will provide regular updates for customers.

Powercut tips and advice from Northern Powergrid include:

- Bookmarking Northern Powergrid's online power cut map and reporting service on mobile devices – www.northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts- Having a charged mobile phone with important numbers, including 105

- Turn off electrical appliances at the socket (this is particularly important for heating or cooking appliances as your power could be restored at any time and potentially cause a safety hazard)

- Keep one light switched on so you know when power is restored

- Keep a battery or wind-up torch handy – as they're much safer than candles

- Check on your elderly or sick neighbours and relatives