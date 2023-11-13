STORM DEBI: Your hour-by-hour weather forecast as Met Office issues yellow weather warning for strong winds across Harrogate district
The warning is in place from 4am today (13 November) and will remain in place until 6pm this evening.
The Met Office said: "Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible.
"Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen.
"Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible and some roads and bridges may close.
"Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.”
Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for today…
11AM
Temperature – 10°
Wind Speed – 40mph
10 per cent chance of rain
MIDDAY
Temperature – 10°
Wind Speed – 44mph
80 per cent chance of rain
1PM
Temperature – 9°
Wind Speed – 50mph
90 per cent chance of rain
2PM
Temperature – 9°
Wind Speed – 53mph
90 per cent chance of rain
3PM
Temperature – 9°
Wind Speed – 58mph
90 per cent chance of rain
4PM
Temperature – 9°
Wind Speed – 55mph
90 per cent chance of rain
5PM
Temperature – 9°
Wind Speed – 54mph
70 per cent chance of rain
6PM
Temperature – 9°
Wind Speed – 47mph
80 per cent chance of rain
7PM
Temperature – 9°
Wind Speed – 41mph
30 per cent chance of rain
8PM
Temperature – 9°
Wind Speed – 35mph
20 per cent chance of rain
9PM
Temperature – 9°
Wind Speed – 32mph
30 per cent chance of rain
10PM
Temperature – 9°
Wind Speed – 30mph
10 per cent chance of rain
11PM
Temperature – 9°
Wind Speed – 28mph
10 per cent chance of rain
For updates and a full weather forecast, head to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/