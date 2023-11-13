The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds across the Harrogate district which could lead to some disruption.

The warning is in place from 4am today (13 November) and will remain in place until 6pm this evening.

The Met Office said: "Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible.

"Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen.

"Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible and some roads and bridges may close.

"Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.”

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for today…

11AM

Temperature – 10°

Wind Speed – 40mph

10 per cent chance of rain

MIDDAY

Temperature – 10°

Wind Speed – 44mph

80 per cent chance of rain

1PM

Temperature – 9°

Wind Speed – 50mph

90 per cent chance of rain

2PM

Temperature – 9°

Wind Speed – 53mph

90 per cent chance of rain

3PM

Temperature – 9°

Wind Speed – 58mph

90 per cent chance of rain

4PM

Temperature – 9°

Wind Speed – 55mph

90 per cent chance of rain

5PM

Temperature – 9°

Wind Speed – 54mph

70 per cent chance of rain

6PM

Temperature – 9°

Wind Speed – 47mph

80 per cent chance of rain

7PM

Temperature – 9°

Wind Speed – 41mph

30 per cent chance of rain

8PM

Temperature – 9°

Wind Speed – 35mph

20 per cent chance of rain

9PM

Temperature – 9°

Wind Speed – 32mph

30 per cent chance of rain

10PM

Temperature – 9°

Wind Speed – 30mph

10 per cent chance of rain

11PM

Temperature – 9°

Wind Speed – 28mph

10 per cent chance of rain