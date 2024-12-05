Storm Darragh: Met Office issues yellow weather warning for heavy rain and strong winds across Harrogate district

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain and strong winds across district, which could lead to some disruption.

The warning covers most of the country and is in place from 3pm on Friday (December 6) and will remain in place until 6am on Sunday (December 8).

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

There is also a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

There is likely to be longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services could be affected.

A spokesperson at Met Office said: "Storm Darragh is likely to cross Ireland late Friday, then parts of England and Wales on Saturday, clearing to the east of England on Saturday night or early Sunday.

"Darragh could bring a period of strong winds to much of the warning area.

"Winds will initially be from a southerly direction, but the strongest winds are likely as the low clears away when northerly or north-westerly winds may quite widely gust to around 40-50 mph inland but locally could gust in excess of 60 mph.

"Around coasts, winds may gust to 60-70 mph, perhaps locally nearer 80 mph.

"The duration of the strongest winds in any one location is likely to be less than 24 hours, but this warning is for a more extended period to cover the passage of the strong winds over the whole country.”

For updates and a full weather forecast, head to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/