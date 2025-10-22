STORM BENJAMIN: Met Office issues yellow weather warning for heavy rain across Harrogate district

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain across the Harrogate district, which could lead to some disruption.

The warning covers most of the country and is in place from 12am tomorrow (October 22) and will remain in place until 9pm.

There is a chance that spray and flooding on the roads could lead to difficult driving conditions and increased chance of accidents.

Public transport could be affected in places with some journey times taking longer.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded.

A spokesperson at Met Office said: "Storm Benjamin is expected to cross the south of the United Kingdom later Wednesday and early Thursday.

"Confidence in its track has improved compared to yesterday, but still remains lower than usual for this type of weather system, which leads to continued uncertainty over the corridor of highest rainfall totals.

“An extensive, and in places heavy, swathe of rain will move into southwestern Britain later Wednesday and spread quickly northeast, with totals by early Thursday morning of widely 20mm to 30mm and for some places 30mm to 50mm.”

For updates and a full weather forecast, head to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/