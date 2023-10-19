News you can trust since 1836
STORM BABET: RHS Garden Harlow Carr in Harrogate to close tomorrow and Autumn Garden Weekend cancelled due to weather

RHS Garden Harlow Carr has announced that it will be closed tomorrow (20 October) due to heavy rain forecast across the Harrogate district.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 19th Oct 2023, 15:19 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 15:25 BST
The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for heavy rain across the Harrogate district, leading to some disruption including flooding.

The warning will be in place from midday on Friday (20 October) and will remain in place until 6am on Saturday (21 October).

A spokesperson for RHS Garden Harlow Carr said: “Unfortunately due to the forecast of extreme wind and rain expected on Friday due to Storm Babet, we have made the very difficult decision to close RHS Garden Harlow Carr and cancel our ‘Autumn Garden Weekend’ event on 21 and 22 October.

RHS Garden Harlow Carr will be closed tomorrow and their Autumn Garden Weekend has been cancelledRHS Garden Harlow Carr will be closed tomorrow and their Autumn Garden Weekend has been cancelled
"The extreme weather means it will not be possible to set up the event as planned on Friday and therefore the garden will be closed in order to ensure the safety of our visitors, staff and volunteers.

“We will continue to monitor the weather and are currently planning to re-open the garden as usual on Saturday.

"The RHS Late Fruit and Vegetable Competition and the apple display from the Northern Fruit Group will go ahead on Saturday and Sunday in the Learning Centre.

“We are very sorry for the inconvenience and disappointment this is likely to cause and we thank you for your understanding.”

Anyone who has booked tickets in advance and would now like to cancel, should contact [email protected] for a refund.

To keep up-to-date with all the latest updates, visit www.rhs.org.uk/harlowcarr

