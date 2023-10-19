STORM BABET: Met Office issues amber weather warning for heavy rain across Harrogate district
The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for heavy rain across the Harrogate district, leading to some disruption including flooding.
The warning will be in place from midday on Friday (20 October) and will remain in place until 6am on Saturday (21 October).
The Met Office said: “Homes and businesses are likely to be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.
“Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing danger to life and there is a possibility that some communities will be cut off by flooded roads.
“Delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely and spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
“Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses possible.”
For updates and a full weather forecast, head to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/