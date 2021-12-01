Storm Arwen causes disruption

Villagers dig their way out. Picture Gerard Binks

High winds caused power cuts and brought down trees and snow and ice closed local attactions and caused festive events to be cancelled.

One event was the Washburn Heritage Centre Christmas Market.

“Very unfortunately we had to cancel our Christmas Market on Saturday, due to snow, a power cut and a fallen tree which closed the road,” said spokesman Sarah Stead.

A winter wonderland of snow at Greenhow village. Picture Gerard Binks

Elsewhere the National Trust closed its attractions at Bramham Rocks and Studley Royal.

Northern Powergrid is continuing to work to restore power to homes and businesses in some areas.

Anyone with issues relating to a power cut should contact Northern Powergrid or call their 24-hour helpline on 105.

On Tuesday North Yorkshire County Council said a united effort by agencies and communities across North Yorkshire over the weekend following Storm Arwen was continuing into this week to ensure that people are safe and roads are clear.

Teams from local councils, the emergency services, farming contractors who support the efforts to clear roads and communities have supported each other to protect residents.