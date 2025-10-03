STORM AMY: Met Office issues yellow weather warning for strong winds of up to 55mph across Harrogate district
The weather warning covers the whole of the United Kingdom and is in place from midnight till 7pm on Saturday, October 4.
There is a possibility that some bus and train services will be affected, with some journeys taking longer.
Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.
There is a chance that there could be some delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.
It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and large waves.
A spokesperson at Met Office said: "West to south-westerly winds will strengthen and become rather gusty on Saturday, with gusts of 45 to 55mph possible in places, and perhaps 60 to 65 mph along some exposed coasts, especially in the west, and briefly over more exposed hills inland.
“Winds should then gradually ease later on Saturday.”
For a full weather forecast, visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/