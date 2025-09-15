STORM AMY: Met Office issues yellow weather warning for strong winds of up to 55mph across Harrogate district

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds of up to 55mph across the Harrogate district throughout today.

The weather warning covers most of England and Wales and is in place from 8pm on Sunday (September 14) till 6pm today (September 15).

There is a chance that there are some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and large waves.

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

There is a chance that there could be some delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

A spokesperson at Met Office said: “Strong west or southwesterly winds will arrive across coastal areas of southwest England and Wales during Sunday evening, then develop more widely inland during Monday morning.

"Gusts of 45 to 55mph are expected widely inland, with gusts of 60 to 70mph possible at times along exposed coasts and hills.

"Winds will only slowly ease from the west later in the afternoon and into Monday evening.”

For a full weather forecast, visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/