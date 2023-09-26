News you can trust since 1836
Storm Agnes to bring strong winds and heavy rain as Met Office issues yellow weather warning for Harrogate district

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds as Storm Agnes is set to batter Harrogate district later this week.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 26th Sep 2023, 10:53 BST- 1 min read
The weather warning covers most of the country and will be in place from 12pm on Wednesday 27 till 7am on Thursday 28 September.

The warning highlights the chance of some damage to building from strong winds, as well as the possibility of power cuts for some.

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible and some roads and bridges likely to be closed.

Storm Agnes is set to bring strong winds and heavy rain across most of the country including the Harrogate districtStorm Agnes is set to bring strong winds and heavy rain across most of the country including the Harrogate district
Steve Ramsdale, Met Office Chief Meteorologist, said: “While the precise track and depth of Storm Agnes is still being determined, there’s a high likelihood of wind gusts around 50 to 60mph for some inland areas.

“Exposed coastal areas could see gusts of 65-75 mph with a small chance of a few places seeing around 80mph.

“As well as some very strong winds for many, Storm Agnes will also bring some heavy rain, with the highest totals more likely in Scotland, northern England, Wales and Northern Ireland.”

Storm Agnes is the first named storm of the storm naming season, which runs from September to August the following year.

For a full weather forecast, visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

