Postponed: Tadcaster bridge 5th anniversary celebrations

The town had spent weeks putting the final preparations to a host of activities, including a lantern parade, which were to take place on Sunday February 20.

Project Manager TEMPT (Tadcaster Event Management Project Team) Kirsty Perkins said this morning: “We have made the really difficult decision to postpone our event on Sunday.

“All of the weather forecasts are predicting strong winds, our two main elements of the day the market and the parade just can’t happen with high winds so we all agreed that the best decision was to move the event.

“The new dates are the 19th and 20th March.”

Tadcaster Bridge collapsed after floods had swept through the town on Boxing Day 2015.

It was rebuilt and finally reopened in February 2017, reuniting residents who had endured diversions.

Saturday March 19 will see a market, roller disco, uouth traders at the Barn, craft workshop at the Barn, skate park.

Sunday March 20 will see lantern making at the Barn in the afternoon and the lantern parade leaving Sainsbury’s car park at 6.30pm

Kirsty added: “We are so sorry if this causes inconvenience.