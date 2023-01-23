News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Denise Shard, Operations Manager at Mother Shipton's Cave, at the Petrifying Well that has frozen up due to the cold temperatures

PICTURE SPECIAL: 10 spectacular pictures of incredible icicles on display at Mother Shipton's Cave in Knaresborough

The Harrogate district has seen temperatures plummet this week, making it the perfect opportunity to get some brilliant weather photos.

By Lucy Chappell
4 hours ago
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 5:04pm

The Petrifying Well at Mother Shipton’s Cave is England’s oldest visitor attraction and our photographer Gerard Binks has been to snap some of the incredible icicles that have formed following the recent cold weather.

Send in your weather pictures by emailing them to [email protected]

1. Mother Shipton's Cave

The Petrifying Well at Mother Shipton's Cave that has frozen up due to the cold temperatures

Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales

2. Mother Shipton's Cave

The Petrifying Well at Mother Shipton's Cave that has frozen up due to the cold temperatures

Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales

3. Mother Shipton's Cave

The Petrifying Well at Mother Shipton's Cave that has frozen up due to the cold temperatures

Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales

4. Mother Shipton's Cave

Denise Shard, Operations Manager at Mother Shipton's Cave, at the Petrifying Well that has frozen up due to the cold temperatures

Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
HarrogateKnaresboroughEngland