PICTURE SPECIAL: 10 spectacular pictures of incredible icicles on display at Mother Shipton's Cave in Knaresborough
The Harrogate district has seen temperatures plummet this week, making it the perfect opportunity to get some brilliant weather photos.
By Lucy Chappell
4 hours ago
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 5:04pm
The Petrifying Well at Mother Shipton’s Cave is England’s oldest visitor attraction and our photographer Gerard Binks has been to snap some of the incredible icicles that have formed following the recent cold weather.
Send in your weather pictures by emailing them to [email protected]
