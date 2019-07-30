North Yorkshire Police reassures 999 caller that storm is NOT Armageddon

The torrential rain and dramatic rumbles of thunder and lightning has prompted one alarmed resident to call the North Yorkshire Police control room and raise concerns that we are experiencing Armageddon.

The control room team were quick to reassure the caller...

Tweeting about the call, they said: "999 call received from a concerned member of the public regarding the weather situation. They believed Armageddon was taking place. Reassurance given that it was just a thunder storm. Although, having just started a late shift, we can but hope!"