New campaign to reduce flooding risks in Harrogate district for residents and business owners
Households in the Harrogate district - especially those living near a river - are being asked to take note of a new Flood Action Campaign to be launched in time for winter.
The Environment Agency says, amid increased extreme weather events brought on by the climate emergency, it wants to encourage those who live in areas at risk of flooding to act now to protect their home, possessions and family.
The agency's new drive to help residents and business owners follows a period which has seen flooding happen more regularly here.
Recent years have seen rivers burst their banks in Knaresborough and across Nidderdale as a result of successive storms.
Most recently Storm Dennis in 2020 led to flooding in the River Nidd around Pateley Bridge and the Waterside in Knaresborough.
Last February, 2022, there was a repeat of the scenes when storms Eunice, Dudley and Franklin swept Britain.
Once again Marigold Cafe on the Waterside was particularly badly hit.
It's that sort of scenario that the Government-run Environment Agency’s new Flood Action Campaign is designed to provide support against.
Called Prepare. Act. Survive, it will be launched online on Monday, November 7 with a Flood Action Week running to Sunday, November 13.
The agency says taking steps to prepare and knowing what to do in a flood can significantly reduce the damages to a home and possessions, reduce risk to life and reduce the likelihood of suffering from mental health impacts.
The best way people can protect themselves is to know what to do in advance.
In many flood risk areas, households can sign up for flood warnings.
These warn of the risk of flooding from rivers, the sea and groundwater.
Once signed up, you will be alerted by phone, email or text when flooding is expected.
The campaign will continue until the end of March, helping people in flood risk areas to know what to do in a flood and encouraging them to plan ahead to help reduce the impact of flooding.To view the Environment Agency’s advice, visit “How to plan ahead for flooding” online at https://www.gov.uk/