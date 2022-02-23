Met Office yellow weather warning for strong winds issued across Harrogate district

North Yorkshire has already been battered by three storms in a matter of days over the last week and the Met Office has today (February 23) issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds as speeds could reach up to 40mph.

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely and residents could face bus and train services delays, with some journeys taking longer.

Some short term loss of power and affects to other services is possible.

A Met Office yellow weather warning has been issued as high winds are expected to cause disruption once again across the region