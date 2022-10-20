Met Office issues yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across Harrogate district

The warning is currently in place until 1pm, however heavy rainfall is forecast throughout the day which could lead to some isolated flooding and disruption.

There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and sudden flooding, leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

It is also possible that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across the Harrogate district

Here is the hourly weather forecast for the rest of the day:

12.00pm – 12 degrees – 90 per cent chance of precipitation

1.00pm – 12 degrees – 95 per cent chance of precipitation

2.00pm – 12 degrees – 95 per cent chance of precipitation

3.00pm – 12 degrees – 95 per cent chance of precipitation

4.00pm – 12 degrees – 90 per cent chance of precipitation

5.00pm – 12 degrees – 90 per cent chance of precipitation

6.00pm – 12 degrees – 80 per cent chance of precipitation

7.00pm – 12 degrees – 80 per cent chance of precipitation

8.00pm – 12 degrees – 40 per cent chance of precipitation

9.00pm – 12 degrees – cloudy – ten per cent chance of precipitation

10.00pm – 12 degrees – cloudy – five per cent chance of precipitation

11.00pm – 12 degrees – cloudy – five per cent chance of precipitation