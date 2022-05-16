Met Office issues yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across Harrogate district

Scattered thunderstorms will develop throughout Monday afternoon, bringing some disruption to travel in places across North Yorkshire.

There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus

It is also possible that train services could suffer delays and cancelations and some short term loss of power is likely.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across the Harrogate district

There is a chance of some flooding of homes and businesses or some damage to a few buildings or structures from lightning strikes.

The Met Office said: "During Monday afternoon, thunderstorms are likely to develop over parts of Wales and the Midlands before moving northwards into northern England and develop over Northern Ireland.

"These are likely to bring some heavy rain to places with 20mm of rain possible in one to two hours but also the risk of hail and thunder.

"The thunderstorms will clear from the south during the afternoon then die out altogether into the evening."