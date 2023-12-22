Met Office issues yellow weather warning for strong winds up to 50mph on Christmas Eve across Harrogate district
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Christmas Eve which could see strong winds of up to 50mph across the Harrogate district.
The weather warning covers most of the north and will be in place from 8am till 10pm on Sunday, December 24.
The warning highlights the chance of some damage to building from strong winds, as well as the possibility of power cuts for some.
Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible, causing disruption on Christmas Eve.
For a full weather forecast, visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/