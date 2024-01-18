Met Office issues yellow weather warning for strong winds of up to 50mph across Harrogate district this weekend
The weather warning covers most of the United Kingdom and will be in place from 6am on Sunday 21 till 6am on Monday, January 22.
There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are set to be affected.
The warning also highlights the chance of some damage to buildings from the strong winds, such as tiles blown from roofs.
There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
For a full weather forecast, visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/