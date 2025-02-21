Met Office issues yellow weather warning for strong winds of up to 50mph across Harrogate district

By Lucy Chappell
Published 21st Feb 2025, 12:33 BST
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for this weekend which could see strong winds of up to 50mph across the Harrogate district.

The weather warning covers most of the United Kingdom and will be in place from 6am till 6pm on Sunday, February 23.

There is a chance that there could be some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for this weekend which could see strong winds of up to 50mph across the Harrogate district

There could be some short term loss of power and other services.

A spokesperson at Met Office said: “Southerly to southwesterly winds are expected to increase through Sunday morning, peaking late morning to early afternoon with gusts of between 50 and 60mph.

“Rain will accompany strong winds, which will make for very poor weather conditions, especially on roads.

"Winds will then ease from southwest to northeast of the warning area through the afternoon and early evening.”

For a full weather forecast, visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

