Met Office issues yellow weather warning for strong winds of up to 50mph across Harrogate district
The weather warning covers most of the United Kingdom and will be in place from 6am till 6pm on Sunday, February 23.
There is a chance that there could be some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.
Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely.
There could be some short term loss of power and other services.
A spokesperson at Met Office said: “Southerly to southwesterly winds are expected to increase through Sunday morning, peaking late morning to early afternoon with gusts of between 50 and 60mph.
“Rain will accompany strong winds, which will make for very poor weather conditions, especially on roads.
"Winds will then ease from southwest to northeast of the warning area through the afternoon and early evening.”
