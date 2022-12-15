Met Office issues yellow weather warning for snow and ice across Harrogate district on Sunday
Harrogate could finally see some snow this weekend as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning for snow and ice on Sunday.
The warning is in place across the Harrogate district from 3am until 9pm on Sunday, December 18.
Some disruption is likely due to snow showers and icy surfaces such as longer journey times on roads, bus and train services.
People are also being warned of icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
Here is the weather forecast for the rest of the week and into the weekend…
TODAY
Cloudy changing to clear by early evening
Temperature as high as 3°
Temperature as low as -3°
FRIDAY
Clear changing to cloudy by lunchtime
Temperature as high as 3°
Temperature as low as -1°
SATURDAY
Cloudy changing to light snow by late morning
Temperature as high as 4°
Temperature as low as -1°
SUNDAY
Cloudy with snow showers throughout the day
Temperature as high as 4°
Temperature as low as 3°