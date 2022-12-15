Met Office issues yellow weather warning for snow and ice across Harrogate district on Sunday

The warning is in place across the Harrogate district from 3am until 9pm on Sunday, December 18.

Some disruption is likely due to snow showers and icy surfaces such as longer journey times on roads, bus and train services.

People are also being warned of icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice for the Harrogate district on Sunday

Here is the weather forecast for the rest of the week and into the weekend…

TODAY

Cloudy changing to clear by early evening

Temperature as high as 3°

Temperature as low as -3°

FRIDAY

Clear changing to cloudy by lunchtime

Temperature as high as 3°

Temperature as low as -1°

SATURDAY

Cloudy changing to light snow by late morning

Temperature as high as 4°

Temperature as low as -1°

SUNDAY

Cloudy with snow showers throughout the day

Temperature as high as 4°

