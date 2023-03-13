Met Office issues yellow weather warning for snow and ice across Harrogate district
The Met Office has issued another yellow weather warning for snow and ice across the Harrogate district from tonight until tomorrow.
The weather warning covers most of Yorkshire and is in place from 5pm this evening until 10am on Tuesday, March 14.
Rain, sleet and snow followed by ice is likely to cause some disruption across the region.
Motorists are being warned to expect some delays on the roads, along with some disruption across bus and train services.
There is also a chance that there could be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
People are being warned to take care when out and about as some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces could occur.
Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for the day ahead…
10AM
Temperature – 10°
20 per cent chance of rain
11AM
Temperature – 10°
20 per cent chance of rain
12PM
Temperature – 11°
50 per cent chance of rain
1PM
Temperature – 10°
60 per cent chance of rain
2PM
Temperature – 10°
90 per cent chance of rain
3PM
Temperature – 10°
90 per cent chance of rain
4PM
Temperature – 10°
90 per cent chance of rain
5PM
Temperature – 10°
70 per cent chance of rain
6PM
Temperature – 9°
90 per cent chance of rain
7PM
Temperature – 7°
90 per cent chance of rain
8PM
Temperature – 6°
50 per cent chance of rain
9PM
Temperature – 5°
80 per cent chance of rain
10PM
Temperature – 4°
60 per cent chance of rain
11PM
Temperature – 3°
60 per cent chance of rain
To keep up-to-date with the latest weather forecast, visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/