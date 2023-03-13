Met Office issues yellow weather warning for snow and ice across Harrogate district

The weather warning covers most of Yorkshire and is in place from 5pm this evening until 10am on Tuesday, March 14.

Rain, sleet and snow followed by ice is likely to cause some disruption across the region.

Motorists are being warned to expect some delays on the roads, along with some disruption across bus and train services.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across Harrogate district (Credit: Philip Hall)

There is also a chance that there could be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

People are being warned to take care when out and about as some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces could occur.

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for the day ahead…

10AM

Temperature – 10°

20 per cent chance of rain

11AM

Temperature – 10°

20 per cent chance of rain

12PM

Temperature – 11°

50 per cent chance of rain

1PM

Temperature – 10°

60 per cent chance of rain

2PM

Temperature – 10°

90 per cent chance of rain

3PM

Temperature – 10°

90 per cent chance of rain

4PM

Temperature – 10°

90 per cent chance of rain

5PM

Temperature – 10°

70 per cent chance of rain

6PM

Temperature – 9°

90 per cent chance of rain

7PM

Temperature – 7°

90 per cent chance of rain

8PM

Temperature – 6°

50 per cent chance of rain

9PM

Temperature – 5°

80 per cent chance of rain

10PM

Temperature – 4°

60 per cent chance of rain

11PM

Temperature – 3°

60 per cent chance of rain