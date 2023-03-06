Met Office issues yellow weather warning for snow and ice across Harrogate district

The weather warning covers most of North Yorkshire and is in place from today (March 6) until 10am on Wednesday, March 8.

Despite the weather warning only being in place until Wednesday morning, light snow showers are forecast across Harrogate on Thursday and Friday.

The snow showers are likely to cause some disruption, with a small chance of more widespread disruption for some.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across the Harrogate district this week

Motorists are being warned to expect some delays on the roads, along with delays and cancellations across the rail network.

There is also a chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

Injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces could also occurs and power cuts and issues to other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

Chris Almond, Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Very cold air will spread across the United Kingdom from late on Sunday through early next week.

"This brings with it snow even to low levels in the north and east through Monday and Tuesday, and in excess of 10cm could accumulate, most likely on high ground in the north, but also settling for a time at lower levels.

“With freezing overnight temperatures and the risk of ice, there’s a risk of some travel disruption and wintry hazards are likely to persist through much of next week, even further south for a time, so keep an eye on the Met Office forecast for the latest information.”

