Met Office issues yellow weather warning for much of North Yorkshire
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice which is due to take effect from 10am on Monday morning (November 18).
Spells of rain, sleet and snow are likely during Monday and overnight into Tuesday morning.
The most likely scenario is for most of the snow to fall on high ground, with 5-10cm possible above 300 metres and perhaps as much as 15-20 cm above 400 metres.
There is a small chance of snow settling at lower levels, where 5 to 10 cm would prove much more disruptive, but this is very uncertain at this time.
As rain, sleet and snow clear on Tuesday morning, ice may form on untreated surfaces.
