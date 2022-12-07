Met Office issues yellow weather warning for ice across Harrogate district
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather for ice across the Harrogate district from today (December 7).
By Lucy Chappell
12 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
7th Dec 2022, 9:38am
The warning is in place from 6pm this evening until midday on Thursday (December 8).
A Met Office spokesperson said: "Some disruption is likely due to icy surfaces and there could be some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.
“There will probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.”
To keep up-to-date with the latest weather forecast, head to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/