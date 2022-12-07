News you can trust since 1836
Met Office issues yellow weather warning for ice across Harrogate district

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather for ice across the Harrogate district from today (December 7).

By Lucy Chappell
12 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Dec 2022, 9:38am

The warning is in place from 6pm this evening until midday on Thursday (December 8).

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Some disruption is likely due to icy surfaces and there could be some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

“There will probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.”

To keep up-to-date with the latest weather forecast, head to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

