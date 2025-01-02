Met Office issues yellow weather warning for heavy snow across Harrogate district

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy snow across the Harrogate district, which could lead to some disruption.

The warning covers most of the UK and is in place from midday on Saturday (January 4) and will remain in place until 9am on Monday (January 6).

There is a chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

A spokesperson at Met Office said: "Outbreaks of rain spreading north eastwards later on Saturday and overnight into Sunday will likely be preceded by a spell of snow on its northern flank.

"Whilst there is a fair bit of uncertainty as to how far north this may spread, and how long any snow will last, significant accumulations of snow are possible, especially on hills.

"Currently, parts of the Midlands, Wales and northern England are most at risk of disruption, where five centimetres or more could accumulate fairly widely, with perhaps as much as 20 to 30 centimetres over high ground in Wales and the Pennines.

"This, accompanied by strengthening winds, may lead to drifting of lying snow.”

For updates and a full weather forecast, head to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/