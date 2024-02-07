Met Office issues yellow weather warning for heavy snow across Harrogate district

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The weather warning covers the north of England and will be in place from 6am on Thursday 8 till 6am on Friday 9 February.

There is a chance that some rural communities could become cut off and suffer power cuts, including disruption to services such as mobile phone coverage.

The warning also highlights the chance of delays on the roads, with some vehicles and passengers becoming stranded, along with delays or cancellations affecting rail and air travel.

Chris Almond, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, said: “There’s an increased signal for wintry hazards as we move through the week as cold air from the north moves over the United Kingdom.

“It’s from Thursday that the snow risk becomes potentially impactful, as mild air attempts to move back in from the south, bumping into the cold air and increasing the chance of snow where the two systems meet.

"While there are still lots of details to work out, the initial snow risk looks highest in northern England and Wales from Thursday.

"1-2cm is possible at low levels, with 10-20cm possible over the highest ground within the warning area.

"This snow is likely gradually change to sleet and rain later on from the south.”

Amy Shaw, National Network Manager at National Highways, added: “Freezing conditions bring hazards such as snow and ice, so take every possible step to understand your journey in advance and allow lots of extra time when travelling to prepare for the unexpected.

“It is therefore always important to plan ahead for your journey, check the weather forecasts, and if weather conditions become challenging, adjust your driving behaviour and take extra care.”