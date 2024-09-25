Met Office issues yellow weather warning for heavy rain across Harrogate district with flooding expected
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The warning covers most of the country and is in place from 12am tomorrow (September 26) and will remain in place until 11.59pm.
There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.
Where flooding occurs, there is also a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.
Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and there is a small chance that some communities will be cut off by flooded roads.
There is also a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses, including disruption to mobile phone coverage.
A spokesperson at Met Office said: “A period of heavy and persistent rain is expected to affect parts of northern England and north Midlands during much of Thursday.
"The heaviest rainfall is likely to be across the Pennines and North York Moors where 80-100mm of rainfall could accumulate during the course of the day.
“Elsewhere, totals are likely to be lower, reaching 20-30mm widely but with a risk of 50-70mm in some locations.
"Strong winds may also affect coastal locations and routes over high ground.”
For updates and a full weather forecast, head to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.