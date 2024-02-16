Met Office issues yellow weather warning for heavy rain across Harrogate district this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The warning covers most of England and will be in place from 3pm tomorrow (February 17) until 6pm on Sunday (February 18).

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely, with bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer.

The warning also highlights the chance of some interruption to power supplies, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain across the Harrogate district this weekend

The Met Office said: "An area of persistent and occasionally heavy rain is expected to move from west to east across the warning area during Saturday and Sunday, falling on already saturated ground.

"Rain will clear western areas early Sunday, whilst rate of clearance from east and southeast England is open to some uncertainty, but all areas should become dry by evening."

The Environment Agency added: "Land, roads and some properties will flood and there will be travel disruption."