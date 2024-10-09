Met Office issues yellow weather warning for heavy rain across Harrogate district

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain across the Harrogate district, which could lead to some disruption.

The warning covers most of Yorkshire and is in place from 8.28am today (October 9) and will remain in place until 3pm.

There is a chance that bus and train services could be affected, with journey times taking longer than usual.

Spray and flooding on the roads will also make journey times longer and could lead to difficult driving conditions.

There is also a chance of some interruption to power supplies and other services

A spokesperson at Met Office said: A band of heavy rain will move slowly south through Wednesday, before clearing during the afternoon.

"A further 20-30mm of rain is likely, with a few places perhaps seeing 40mm or more, leading to some travel disruption.

"Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly.

"When a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”

For updates and a full weather forecast, head to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/