Met Office issues yellow weather warning for heavy rain across Harrogate district

The warning is currently in place from 9pm tonight (January 13) and will remain in place until midday tomorrow (January 14).

The Met Office said: “Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely, with bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer.

“Spray and flooding on roads is probable and could make journey times longer.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain across the Harrogate district

“There could also be some interruption to power supplies and other services possible.”

A flood warning has been issued by the Environment Agency for a caravan park at Roecliffe, near Boroughbridge, situated alongside the River Ure.

The Environment Agency is urging people to ‘act now’ as further rainfall is forecast later today and throughout the weekend.

They said: “Flooding is expected in this area – this means properties are at risk of flooding.

"Please take action to protect yourself and your property and monitor local weather and river conditions.

"Avoid contact with, walking or driving through flood water and consider activating any property flood protection products you may have.”

A flood alert has also been issued for low-lying land including agricultural land and local roads in the areas around Masham, Boroughbridge, Aldborough and Bishop Monkton.

The Environment Agency Flood Warning System has issued the message based on rising river levels in the Lower River Ure.

For a full weather forecast, visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/