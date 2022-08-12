Met Office issues thunderstorm warning for Harrogate district on Monday

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While some places stay dry, thunderstorms are likely to develop during Monday, bringing locally heavy rain and possible disruption.

As the hot weather subsides in the north, the change brings with it the risk of some intense thundery downpours and the chance of some surface water flooding.

The warning will begin from 6am on Monday morning and is set to last up until midnight.

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across the Harrogate district on Monday

As we head into the weekend, here is what the weather forecast is like across the Harrogate into next week…

S aturday (August 13)

Hot and sunny day with mostly light winds

Maximum temperature – 29°C

Pollen – High

UV – High

Sunday (August 14)

Cloudy but still very warm in sunny spells

Maximum temperature – 28°C

Pollen – High

UV – High

Monday (August 15)

Rather cloudy with heavy, thundery showers possible throughout the day

Maximum temperature – 26°C

Pollen – Medium

UV – Medium

Tuesday (August 16)

Rather cloudy with heavy, thundery showers possible throughout the day

Maximum temperature – 20°C

Pollen – High

UV – Medium

Wednesday (August 17)

Cloudy throughout the day with much cooler temperatures forecast

Maximum temperature – 19°C

UV – Medium

Thursday (August 18)

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning

Maximum temperature – 20°C

UV – Medium