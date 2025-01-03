Met Office issues rare amber weather warning for heavy snow across Harrogate district

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has issued a amber weather warning for heavy snow across the Harrogate district, which will lead to some disruption.

The warning covers the north of England and is in place from 9pm on Saturday (January 4) and will remain in place until 11.59pm on Sunday (January 5).

It has been upgraded from a yellow warning which was put in place yesterday.

It will mean that some rural communities could become cut off and power cuts and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, will be affected.

There will also be travel delays on the roads, stranding some vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

A spokesperson at Met Office said: "Snow will reach the south of the warning area later Saturday, then spread north across the rest of the area through Sunday morning.

"Snow will be persistent and heavy at times, and will likely drift in brisk easterly winds, especially over higher ground.

"Much of the warning area can expect between 3 and 7 centimetres of snow.

"Areas above about 150 metres will likely see between 15 and 30 centimetres, with 40 centimetres for ground above 300 metres, before snow begins to ease and clear by the end of Sunday.

"Regardless, travel will likely be difficult, with power line icing an additional impact.”

For updates and a full weather forecast, head to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/