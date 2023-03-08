Met Office issues new amber weather warning for heavy snow – this is when it is expected to fall in Harrogate

The Met Office has increased the severity of its weather warning for heavy snow from yellow to amber.

It covers most of Yorkshire and is in place from 3pm on Thursday 9 March until 12pm on Friday 10 March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The heavy snow is likely to cause significant disruption on Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, including travel delays on the roads which could cause some vehicles and passengers to become stranded.

The Met Office has issued a new amber weather warning for heavy snow across the Harrogate district

It is likely that there will also be some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel with travellers advised to check before they travel.

There is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off, as well as power cuts and issues to other services such as mobile phone coverage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Matthew Lehnert, said: “The boundary between milder and colder air will slowly move north through Wednesday and overnight, moving the chances of snow further north with it.

"Snow will have settled quite widely in central parts of the United Kingdom as we move into Thursday morning leaving tricky conditions for the morning travel period.

The Met Office has issued a new amber weather warning for heavy snow across the Harrogate district

"It will be another very cold night, especially under clear skies in Scotland where temperatures could get down to -15°C again tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An amber warning for snow has been issued for the high ground running north in the centre of northern England as snow redevelops through the course of Thursday and persist until early Friday.

"Here we could see up to 40cm of snow accompanied by strong winds causing blizzard conditions.”

Here is the weather forecast for the week ahead and when Harrogate can expect to see snow...

TODAY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sleet changing to overcast by early evening

Temperature as high as 3°

Temperature as low as -1°

THURSDAY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amber and yellow weather warning in place for heavy snow

Temperature as high as 2°

Temperature as low as 0°

8am – 50 per cent chance of snow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

9am – 60 per cent chance of snow

10am – 60 per cent chance of snow

11am – 60 per cent chance of snow

12pm – 80 per cent chance of snow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1pm – 60 per cent chance of snow

2pm – 60 per cent chance of snow

3pm – 60 per cent chance of snow

4pm – 60 per cent chance of snow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5pm – 60 per cent chance of snow

6pm – 80 per cent chance of snow

7pm – 80 per cent chance of snow

8pm – 80 per cent chance of snow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

9pm – 90 per cent chance of snow

10pm – 80 per cent chance of snow

11pm – 80 per cent chance of snow

FRIDAY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amber and yellow weather warning in place for heavy snow

Temperature as high as 3°

Temperature as low as -5°

6am – 90 per cent chance of snow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

9am – 70 per cent chance of snow

12pm – 40 per cent chance of snow

3pm – 10 per cent chance of snow

6pm – 5 per cent chance of snow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

9pm – 5 per cent chance of snow

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning

Temperature as high as 4°

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temperature as low as 1°

SUNDAY

Overcast changing to light rain by night time

Temperature as high as 10°

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temperature as low as 6°