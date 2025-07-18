Met Office issues double yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across Harrogate district

The Met Office has issued a double yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across the Harrogate district throughout today and tomorrow.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The weather warning covers most of England and is in place today (July 18) from 11am till 8pm.

A second warning is in place from 9pm tonight till 6pm tomorrow (July 19).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a chance that spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions, and some road closures.

The Met Office has issued a double yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across the Harrogate district

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.

A spokesperson at Met Office said: “Thundery rain will reach the south of the warning area later Friday before spreading north to affect much of England through Saturday.

"Rain will likely be locally torrential, bringing 20-30mm in less than an hour in many places, with 60-90mm in less than three hours possible in a few places.

"Whilst rain will clear from the south of the area by early Saturday afternoon, further thunderstorms are likely to develop here.

“As well as heavy rain, impacts from frequent lightning, gusty winds and large hail are also likely."

For a full weather forecast, visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/