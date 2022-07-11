Met Office issue level two heat-health alert across Harrogate district

Temperatures across the Harrogate district are expected to reach 29°C today (July 11), with high temperatures also expected for the rest of the week.

A level two warning is triggered as soon as the risk is 60% or above for threshold temperatures being reached in one or more regions on at least two consecutive days and the intervening night.

North Yorkshire County Council said: "While enjoying the good weather, please look out for family, friends or neighbours who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated."

The Met Office has issued a level two heat-health alert for North Yorkshire

Here is what the weather forecast looks like for the rest of the week according to the Met Office...

Today (July 11)

A dry and very warm to hot day to follow with long spells of sometimes hazy sunshine, and generally light winds.

Maximum temperature - 30°C

Pollen - Very High

UV - High

Tonight (July 11)

Staying dry overnight with some clear spells, although there will be increasing amounts of higher level cloud

Temperatures remaining warm

Minimum temperature - 18°C

Tuesday

A generally cloudier day with more of a breeze but still feeling warm

Maximum temperature - 23°C

Pollen - High

UV - M

Wednesday

Mainly dry with sunny spells and feeling fresher

Maximum temperature - 20°C

Pollen - Very High

UV - H

Thursday

Mainly dry with sunny spells and feeling fresher

Maximum temperature - 19°C

Pollen - Very High

UV - High

Friday

Dry with very warm sunny spells

Maximum temperature - 20°C

Pollen - Very High

UV - High

Saturday

Maximum temperature - 24°C

UV - High

Sunday

Maximum temperature - 27°C

UV - High