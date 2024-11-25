We take a look at 25 brilliant photos of the weekend's snow from across the district sent in by Harrogate Advertiser readersWe take a look at 25 brilliant photos of the weekend's snow from across the district sent in by Harrogate Advertiser readers
IN PICTURES: Here are 25 brilliant photos of the weekend's snow from across the district sent in by Harrogate Advertiser readers

By Lucy Chappell
Published 25th Nov 2024, 16:02 BST
The Harrogate district saw heavy snow fall throughout the weekend and here are some brilliant photos sent in by our readers.

Send in your pictures by emailing them to [email protected] or [email protected]

Digby the dog having fun in the snow in his back garden

1. SNOW

Digby the dog having fun in the snow in his back garden Photo: Lynn Baldwin

A beautiful snowy morning in Knaresborough

2. SNOW

A beautiful snowy morning in Knaresborough Photo: Melanie Clare

Enzo McIntosh enjoying making snow angels in his back garden

3. SNOW

Enzo McIntosh enjoying making snow angels in his back garden Photo: Carrie Mcintosh

The DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel and Spa covered in a blanket of snow

4. SNOW

The DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel and Spa covered in a blanket of snow Photo: Emma Kendrick

