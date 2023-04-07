News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: Harrogate district set for a glorious Good Friday - including day-by-day weather forecast for the Easter weekend according to the Met Office

The Harrogate district is set for a lovely sunny day on Good Friday as we look forward to a long Easter bank holiday weekend.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 7th Apr 2023, 08:30 BST

Here is your day-by-day weather forecast for the weekend ahead…

Friday 7 April (Good Friday)

Sunny with clear skies changing to partly cloudy by night time

Temperature as high as 11°

Temperature as low as 4°

Saturday 8 April

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by early evening

Temperature as high as 12°

Temperature as low as 4°

Sunday 9 April (Easter Sunday)

Overcast throughout the day but staying dry

Temperature as high as 14°

Temperature as low as 8°

Monday 10 April (Easter Monday)

Light rain changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon

Temperature as high as 12°

Temperature as low as 5°

Our photographer has been out and about and captured these beautiful pictures of Harrogate in full bloom…

The pink blossom growing on the trees and the daffodils in full bloom on the Stray

1. Harrogate in Bloom

The pink blossom growing on the trees and the daffodils in full bloom on the Stray

The daffodils in the planters on Cambridge Street in full bloom

2. Harrogate in Bloom

The daffodils in the planters on Cambridge Street in full bloom

Harrogate Borough Council workers busy keeping the flower beds tidy on Montpellier Hill

3. Harrogate in Bloom

Harrogate Borough Council workers busy keeping the flower beds tidy on Montpellier Hill

The beautiful flower beds and planters in full bloom on West Park in Harrogate

4. Harrogate in Bloom

The beautiful flower beds and planters in full bloom on West Park in Harrogate

