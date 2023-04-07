The Harrogate district is set for a lovely sunny day on Good Friday as we look forward to a long Easter bank holiday weekend.

Here is your day-by-day weather forecast for the weekend ahead…

Friday 7 April (Good Friday)

Sunny with clear skies changing to partly cloudy by night time

Temperature as high as 11°

Temperature as low as 4°

Saturday 8 April

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by early evening

Temperature as high as 12°

Temperature as low as 4°

Sunday 9 April (Easter Sunday)

Overcast throughout the day but staying dry

Temperature as high as 14°

Temperature as low as 8°

Monday 10 April (Easter Monday)

Light rain changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon

Temperature as high as 12°

Temperature as low as 5°

Our photographer has been out and about and captured these beautiful pictures of Harrogate in full bloom…

Send in your pictures by emailing them to [email protected]

1 . Harrogate in Bloom The pink blossom growing on the trees and the daffodils in full bloom on the Stray Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

2 . Harrogate in Bloom The daffodils in the planters on Cambridge Street in full bloom Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

3 . Harrogate in Bloom Harrogate Borough Council workers busy keeping the flower beds tidy on Montpellier Hill Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

4 . Harrogate in Bloom The beautiful flower beds and planters in full bloom on West Park in Harrogate Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales