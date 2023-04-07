IN PICTURES: Harrogate district set for a glorious Good Friday - including day-by-day weather forecast for the Easter weekend according to the Met Office
The Harrogate district is set for a lovely sunny day on Good Friday as we look forward to a long Easter bank holiday weekend.
Here is your day-by-day weather forecast for the weekend ahead…
Friday 7 April (Good Friday)
Sunny with clear skies changing to partly cloudy by night time
Temperature as high as 11°
Temperature as low as 4°
Saturday 8 April
Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by early evening
Temperature as high as 12°
Temperature as low as 4°
Sunday 9 April (Easter Sunday)
Overcast throughout the day but staying dry
Temperature as high as 14°
Temperature as low as 8°
Monday 10 April (Easter Monday)
Light rain changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon
Temperature as high as 12°
Temperature as low as 5°
Our photographer has been out and about and captured these beautiful pictures of Harrogate in full bloom…
Send in your pictures by emailing them to [email protected]