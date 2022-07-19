Historic Ripon site stays open as temperatures soar

A red warning was issued by the Met Office for the early part of the week and temperatures were set to soar to 38 degrees C on Tuesday at the historic attraction but it was highlighted as having places to cool off.
“Fountains Abbey & Studley Royal is open today but we would really recommend visiting on a different day if you can,” said a National Trust spokesman.
They added that there are benefits to visiting during hot weather but also issued warnings.
“The site is very large with steep hills and few shady spaces,” said the spokesman.
“Visitors should prepare for walking for long periods in the direct sun and bring plenty of water and suncream.
“Please don’t bring dogs with you.
“The weather is due to break on Wednesday so we should be back to normal then.
“For now, we won’t be running guided tours and we may have to close some areas early for the welfare of our team.”