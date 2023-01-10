Today, Tuesday January 10, will see heavy rain which will last throughout the day, easing slightly around 3pm.It will continue to downpour until around midnight. It is expected to stop raining through the night, before another wet day on Wednesday January 11.Sunny spells and light showers are expected, before another heavy downpour at around 4pm.There are currently no flood warnings in place for Harrogate .

Temperatures should remain around 7 °C, however this evening it will warm up to 12 °C before cooling down in the early hours of Wednesday.Winds are likely to be around 46mph this evening, making it feel like 8 °C.The Met Office has issued 120 flood alerts for the rest of the country.To find out if there is a warning in place near you and to get the very latest from the Environment Agency, visit their website.